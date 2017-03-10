Rights watchdog urges Thai army to pr...

Rights watchdog urges Thai army to probe teen activist's death

HRW says the Thai army has a longstanding practice of dismissing allegations of serious abuses committed by soldiers. Source: Shutterstock HUMAN Rights Watch has demanded an immediate and transparent investigation into the recent fatal shooting of a teenage ethnic Lahu activist while under detention of the Thai military.

Chicago, IL

