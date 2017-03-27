Rail diplomacy puts grand plans for Thailand's railway on track

BANGKOK: Thailand's military government has made rail development and construction its top transport priority, and that is attracting the attention of countries looking to export their technology and grab a slice of the investment pie. The government wants to double the tracks and modernise the country's 120-year-old railway networks by increasing the existing 4,000 kilometres of rail infrastructure to 10,000 kilometres over the next decade.

