Queen pays tribute to the London terror attack victims

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

The Queen has said her 'thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy' are with all those who have been affected by yesterday's 'awful violence'. In a message sent to Acting Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Craig Mackey, the monarch also expressed her thanks and admiration to the Met and others who work to protect people.

