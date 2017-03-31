Queen pays tribute to the London terror attack victims
The Queen has said her 'thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy' are with all those who have been affected by yesterday's 'awful violence'. In a message sent to Acting Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Craig Mackey, the monarch also expressed her thanks and admiration to the Met and others who work to protect people.
