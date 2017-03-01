Post your comment

Post your comment

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A City Hall survey last week found that 80% of Bangkokians want the Bus Rapid Transit system to continue. City Hall should press on with the loss-making Bus Rapid Transit service, more than 80% respondents in an opinion survey say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Space Station
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,008 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC