PM to check SEZ progress in Nakhon Ph...

PM to check SEZ progress in Nakhon Phanom

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to make a one-day trip on Monday to Nakhon Phanom, one of the provinces bordering Laos, to track the progress being made on the special economic zone and economic corridor projects. Prayut will spend the day meeting joint government-private committees on economic solutions, visit local self-sufficiency communities, worship at the famous Phra That Phanom Temple, and also greet the locals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,560 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC