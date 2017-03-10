PM orders probe into Lahu activist's ...

PM orders probe into Lahu activist's death

Relatives and villagers return the remains of artist-activist Chaiyapoom Pasae after he was killed by a soldier. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered a probe into the extra-judicial killing of a Lahu activist after human rights activists slammed cabinet ministers for defending the soldier who shot him.

Chicago, IL

