Plastic recycling plant in Samut Prak...

Plastic recycling plant in Samut Prakan gutted by fire

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

A massive fire burned down a plastic recycling factory in Samut Prakan on Monday morning, causing damage estimated at over Bt5 million. Pol Capt Panyapol Boonsri, a deputy inspector of Bang Pu Police Station, said the fire started at 6.30am at Thai M Recycle in Tambon Bang Pu in Samut Prakan's Muang district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,850,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC