Plastic recycling plant in Samut Prakan gutted by fire

A massive fire burned down a plastic recycling factory in Samut Prakan on Monday morning, causing damage estimated at over Bt5 million. Pol Capt Panyapol Boonsri, a deputy inspector of Bang Pu Police Station, said the fire started at 6.30am at Thai M Recycle in Tambon Bang Pu in Samut Prakan's Muang district.

