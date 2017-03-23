Phra Dattajivo turns himself over to cops

A former Wat Phra Dhammakaya acting abbot and nine other monks and laymen wanted in connection with forest encroachment at Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima yesterday turned themselves in to police. The 10 suspects, including the former acting abbot Phra Dattajivo, yesterday appeared at the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division to acknowledge charges against them after being summoned by police for a second time.

