photo915 coins found inside sick turtle

18 hrs ago

Coins that are found inside the stomach of "Om Sin" the turtle during a surgery at the veterinarian science of Chulalongkorn University on Monday. Veterinarians laboured for seven hours to remove 915 coins weighing five kilogrammes from a sea turtle suffering chronic stomach ache.

