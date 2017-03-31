Phichit tambons seek court injunction against town plan

Representatives of three tambons in Phichit province adversely affected by the new town plan, that puts their homes and farms inside a forest reserve, hold placards seeking help from authorities in front of the Administrative Court in Phitsanulok province on Wednesday. Residents of three communities in Phichit province on Wednesday sought an injunction in the Phitsanulok Administrative Court against a ministerial order to enforce the 2017 Phichit town plan that declares their homes are inside a forest reserve.

