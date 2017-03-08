Patient's kin lashes out at Sushma Sw...

Patient's kin lashes out at Sushma Swaraj, says - Didn't do anything'

The Indian Express

After External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted about the crash of an air ambulance and the death of its pilot on Monday night, Gitika, a Bangkok-based woman, tweeted, "They were the angels who were coming for airlifting our mom. You didn't do anything for us but they were ready to help."

Chicago, IL

