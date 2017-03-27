Northeast 'progressing'

Northeast 'progressing'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tried playing the kaen on Monday but was clearly impressed by efforts to boost cross-border trade and tourism at Nakhon Phanom. Nakhon Phanom is capitalising on its strengths to develop cross-border transport connectivity, agro-industrial prospects and tourism promotion, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during his visit to the northeastern province Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC