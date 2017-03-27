Northeast 'progressing'

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tried playing the kaen on Monday but was clearly impressed by efforts to boost cross-border trade and tourism at Nakhon Phanom. Nakhon Phanom is capitalising on its strengths to develop cross-border transport connectivity, agro-industrial prospects and tourism promotion, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during his visit to the northeastern province Monday.

