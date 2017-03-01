North Korea abuses Southeast Asian goodwill

In the spring of 2000 in Bangkok, when Thailand was the Asean chair, Thai foreign minister Dr Surin Pitsuwan said in private to the author that North Korea must be brought into the Asean circle, especially the Asean Regional Forum , the only region-side security platform, so that Pyongyang's voice could be heard. Following the group's goodwill and friendship, there was a brief but unsuccessful attempt by the Thai government under then-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to push North Korea for possible membership of the Asia Pacific Leaders' Meeting in 2003 when Bangkok played host.

