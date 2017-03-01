The Office of Agricultural Economics forecasts Thailand's agricultural gross domestic product will expand 3.5 to 4.5 per cent in the first quarter from the year-earlier period following price rises in agricultural products. This year's agricultural GDP growth is targeted at 2.5 to 3.5 per cent, likely driven by further rises in agricultural prices, a favourable climate, government policies and an overall economic recovery.

