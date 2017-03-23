New Saraburi-Korat bridge a shortcut to Khao Yai

Visitors to Khao Yai will no longer need to make a U-turn at Klang Dong in Pak Chong to enter Highway 1016 if they use the new Mittraphap-Phaya Yen bridge. A bridge linking Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima with Muak Lek in Saraburi opened for public use on Saturday, easing traffic on Mittraphap Road and serving as a shortcut to the popular Khao Yai National Park.

