'Nationwide' airport upgrade

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Despite the name, Udon Thani has no international flights, and is one of the 28 provincial airports due for upgrade by the Department of Airports. The Department of Airports wants to upgrade its 28 airports and finish construction of a new one in Yala's Betong district at an estimated total cost of 36 billion baht to meet an expected surge in passenger numbers over the next 10 years.

