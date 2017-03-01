Mother finds lost son, after 33 years apart

An excited Wiphawadee Thisorn waited at Hat Yai bus terminal on Wednesday night, overjoyed at the thought of again seeing her long-lost son - reunited after 33 years by the magic of social media. Prinya Thisorn, 36, had travelled 1,700 kilometres by bus from Chiang Rai to see her - about two days and two nights on the road.

