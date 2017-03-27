Monta ready to fight human-trafficking case

The attorney for Monta "Ying Kai" Yokratanakan's has prepared 13 defence witnesses to fight a human-trafficking charge against the high-society flyer for luring a 16-year-old Mae Hong Son girl to work as her servant without any days off. On Monday morning, corrections officers took the 60-year-old suspect to a Bangkok court for a hearing of evidence linked to the indictment accusing her of promising the teen a Bt5,000 salary and scholarship to work for her in Bangkok.

