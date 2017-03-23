MMEA Rescues Singaporean Woman Suffer...

MMEA Rescues Singaporean Woman Suffering From Heart Attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

GEORGE TOWN, March 27 -- The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency came to the rescue of a Singaporean woman who suffered a heart attack while on a cruise ship last night. The vessel, 'Ovation of the Seas' was heading to Phuket, Thailand from Penang near here when Kam Ten Pon, 67, had the attack at 7.35pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC