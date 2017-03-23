MMEA Rescues Singaporean Woman Suffering From Heart Attack

GEORGE TOWN, March 27 -- The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency came to the rescue of a Singaporean woman who suffered a heart attack while on a cruise ship last night. The vessel, 'Ovation of the Seas' was heading to Phuket, Thailand from Penang near here when Kam Ten Pon, 67, had the attack at 7.35pm.

