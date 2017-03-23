Medical emergency

The family of a 25-year-old female university graduate is seeking help from the government as it attempts to get her transferred from a Korean hospital to one in Thailand after she suffered a medical emergency in Korea during a leisure trip with friends last week. Relatives of Rapeeporn Nasa-an, who recently graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, had called the Damrongdhama Centre of the Interior Ministry asking for assistance, said Thong-on Nongsoda, a former kamnan in tambon Nong Waeng in Kalasin's Somdet district.

