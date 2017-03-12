Mayor eyes WTE facility in Inayawan

Mayor eyes WTE facility in Inayawan

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmena wants to establish a waste-to-energy facility inside the Inayawan Sanitary Landfill as part of the City Government's commitment to rehabilitate it. Osmena, who was in Bangkok, Thailand over the weekend, visited a WTE there where 500 tons of trash are processed daily and converted to electricity.

