Manoon Wutti has been appointed General Manager at Centara Hotel Hat Yai in Songkhla, Thailand

Centara Hotels & Resorts announces the promotion and transfer of Mr. Manoon Wutti, former Resident Manager at Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection as General Manager of Centara Hotel Hat Yai from March 1, 2017. Mr. Manoon has been working in the hospitality business for more than 30 years.

Chicago, IL

