Manoon Wutti has been appointed General Manager at Centara Hotel Hat Yai in Songkhla, Thailand
Centara Hotels & Resorts 999/99 Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan Bangkok, 10330 Thailand Phone: +66 2 769 1234 Fax: +66 2 769 1235 Visit Website Centara Hotels & Resorts announces the promotion and transfer of Mr. Manoon Wutti, former Resident Manager at Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection as General Manager of Centara Hotel Hat Yai from March 1, 2017. Mr. Manoon has been working in the hospitality business for more than 30 years.
