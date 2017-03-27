Man falls to death from Rama IX bridge

A company executive fell from the Rama IX bridge and drowned on Monday, leaving behind a suicide note addressed to his three children, police said. Police said the man drove a white Nissan sedan to the middle of the Rama IX bridge, stopped and got out of the vehicle, and then jumped into the Chao Phraya River.

Chicago, IL

