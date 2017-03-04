Man 'caught having sex with cow' is m...

Man 'caught having sex with cow' is marched naked to truck by police

A man who was allegedly caught having sex with a cow and then tried to escape naked told police he couldn't resist the 'urge', say reports. The 40-year-old, who has not been named, is claimed to have been spotted mounting a cow by villagers in Lampang, Thailand.

