Man carried derringer through airport customs
A drunk Thai-American man was arrested in Muang district early Friday morning with a derringer-style pistol he claimed he brought into the country through Suvarnabhumi airport by hanging it on his necklaces. The tourist identified as Karl Nan Hammer, 39, was detained after he licked a glass pane at a 7-Eleven store on Sala Cheep Road about 12.30am.
