Malaysian tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room
BANGKOK: A Malaysian tourist was found dead in his hotel room in Phuket on Friday, with local police suspecting excessive consumption of alcohol as the possible cause of his death. The man, identified as Lee Tzu Yuen, 38, was staying at a guesthouse in Soi San Sabai, Patong Police Lt Col Jongserm Preecha told local media Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC