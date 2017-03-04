Malaysian tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room

BANGKOK: A Malaysian tourist was found dead in his hotel room in Phuket on Friday, with local police suspecting excessive consumption of alcohol as the possible cause of his death. The man, identified as Lee Tzu Yuen, 38, was staying at a guesthouse in Soi San Sabai, Patong Police Lt Col Jongserm Preecha told local media Saturday.

