Mae Hong Son residents urged to help combat haze
In a bid to tackle the forest fire and smog issue, the northern province of Mae Hong Son on Tuesday dispatched officials to provide information to the public and ask people to cooperate in tackling the problem. There was an emphasis on asking people selling forest products at markets to refrain from lighting forest fires and engaging in outdoor burning.
