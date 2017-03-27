King Power budgets B10bn for five years

King Power budgets B10bn for five years

Read more: Bangkok Post

King Power Group, the country's largest duty-free operator, plans to spend 10 billion baht for business expansion over the next five years, aiming to become a top five global chain. Chief executive Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said the budget will be used to open five duty-free branches in Thailand and overseas, bringing its total to 14 by 2021.

Chicago, IL

