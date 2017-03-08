Jumpol escorted to court by commando ...

Jumpol escorted to court by commando team

Sacked Palace official and former deputy national police chief Pol General Jumpol Manmai was brought to the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial court Friday to hear its verdict on the charge against him of forest encroachment in the Thap Lan National Park.

