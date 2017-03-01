Japan's emperor pays respects to Thailand's late king

Japan's Emperor Akihito paid his respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Sunday on a visit to Bangkok during which he will also see the new king. Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko arrive at Phu Bai airport in the central city of Hue as they prepare to departure for Thailand, March 5, 2017.

