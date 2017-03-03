Insurgents continue attacks in southern Thailand
HAT YAI, Thailand - Two paramilitary volunteers were wounded Friday by gunmen in southern Thailand, as continuing violence in the region threatens to undermine what the Thai government says is the possibility of a small breakthrough in efforts to bring peace to the region. The two volunteers in Narathiwat province were shot as they parked their motorcycles by the roadside, said police Capt.
