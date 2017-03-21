Huge trailer train carrying generator halted in Lampang

A 704-wheel trailer train pulled by two large tractors transporting a huge new generator to the Mae Moh power plant was halted by officials at a weighing station in Ko Kha district on Tuesday night, to the disappointment of the many people lining the route to see it. It is a convoy of a size never seen in the area before and spectators had gathered along the road to view it.

