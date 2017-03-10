How Thousands of 'Good Luck' Coins Ki...

How Thousands of 'Good Luck' Coins Killed a Rare Sea Turtle

Likely mistaking the coins for food, an endangered green sea turtle died after consuming coins that had been tossed into a pond for luck. People often throw coins into ponds to wish for luck, but for a green sea turtle that was living in a park pond along the coast of eastern Thailand, good luck was not what she received.

