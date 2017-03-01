Govt warns farmers of water shortage

Govt warns farmers of water shortage

Farmers in Nakhon Ratchasima's Chalerm Phrakiat district turn to grow spring onions in place of off-season rice after they have suffered from water shortage for years. More than four million rai of off-season rice is being grown in excess of water supply, raising fears of a water shortage in the lead up to the height of the summer next month, according to officials.

