Govt proceeds with southern economic plan

Sungai Kolok railway station will get a major upgrade under the government's plan to develop a special economic zone in the far South. The government has confirmed it is going ahead with a plan to create a "triangle city model" in the three southern border provinces to improve the quality of life in the region and will push for economic growth of 2 billion baht or more in each one in 2017, government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said on Sunday.

