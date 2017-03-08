Four arrested, half a million speed p...

Four arrested, half a million speed pills seized

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Four suspects of a drug smuggling gang have been arrested separately and over half a million speed pills destined for an agent in a central province seized. Pairot Mahanin, 28, of Chiang Mai's Muang district, was apprehended at a resort in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan at 6.30pm on Friday after 279 bundles of 558,000 methamphetamine tablets were found hidden in secret compartments of his van, said Pol Maj Gen Thanai Apichartsenee, a commander at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,477,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC