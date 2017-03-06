Five arrested after big marijuana hau...

Five arrested after big marijuana haul in Lop Buri

16 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau in Bangkok confiscated 500 kilograms of marijuana and arrested five suspects, including two Laotians, in Lop Buri's Pattana Nikhom district on Sunday. The five were named as Watcharapol Naksen, 29; Khomsan Chaisom, 22; Praiwan Orakul, 39; Loatian man Pudsa Xaywongsa, 39; and Loatian woman Waikham Suwantong, 27. Using two pickup trucks and one car, the group allegedly smuggled the marijuana from Laos into Thailand via Nong Khai province before passing through central Thailand with the aim of reaching the deep South.

