Five arrested after big marijuana haul in Lop Buri
The Narcotics Suppression Bureau in Bangkok confiscated 500 kilograms of marijuana and arrested five suspects, including two Laotians, in Lop Buri's Pattana Nikhom district on Sunday. The five were named as Watcharapol Naksen, 29; Khomsan Chaisom, 22; Praiwan Orakul, 39; Loatian man Pudsa Xaywongsa, 39; and Loatian woman Waikham Suwantong, 27. Using two pickup trucks and one car, the group allegedly smuggled the marijuana from Laos into Thailand via Nong Khai province before passing through central Thailand with the aim of reaching the deep South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC