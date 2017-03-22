Fire guts plastics factory in Chon Buri

Fire guts plastics factory in Chon Buri

At least five people were reported injured when fire swept through a factory producing plastic products at an industrial estate on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at SPC Interprint Co's factory at Tong Grow industrial estate in Muang district of Chon Buri around 3.20pm, Thai media reported.

