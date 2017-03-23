Fatal accident: TV comedian asks forg...

Fatal accident: TV comedian asks forgiveness, pledges long-term support

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Chusak 'Nong Cha Cha Cha' Aiemsuk ask forgiveness of the wife of an engineer who was killed in a car crash i Television comedian Chusak Aiemsuk has taken on a lengthy commitment to look after the family of a road accident victim after his son was charged with dangerous driving causing death to a motorist. on Monday when his BMW hit Pornpichit's Mitsubishi Lancer in Pathum Thani's Thanyaburi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,660 • Total comments across all topics: 279,847,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC