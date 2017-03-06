Ex-MP linked to bloodbath
UTHAI THANI: Police are gathering evidence to seek court approval for arrest warrants for a former Pheu Thai MP and a local official who are implicated in two separate murder cases in the central province. Deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said the orders for the warrants were made after three men arrested during a raid Tuesday implicated the pair.
