Ex-AI boss says public has right to s...

Ex-AI boss says public has right to see evidence in teen activist's killing

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Authorities must show the public the evidence that justifies the Army's claim that the extra-judicial killing of Lahu teen activist Chaiyapoom Pasae at a military checkpoint in Chiang Mai was necessary, an activist said on Friday. Chamnan Chanruang, the Chiang Mai-based former chairman of Amnesty International Thailand, said his call especially related to CCTV recordings of the incident in Chiang Dao district last Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,778,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC