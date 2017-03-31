Ex-AI boss says public has right to see evidence in teen activist's killing

Authorities must show the public the evidence that justifies the Army's claim that the extra-judicial killing of Lahu teen activist Chaiyapoom Pasae at a military checkpoint in Chiang Mai was necessary, an activist said on Friday. Chamnan Chanruang, the Chiang Mai-based former chairman of Amnesty International Thailand, said his call especially related to CCTV recordings of the incident in Chiang Dao district last Friday.

