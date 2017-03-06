Eight homes destroyed in blaze at Sam...

Eight homes destroyed in blaze at Samut Prakan community

1 hr ago Read more: The Nation

Eight homes were destroyed in a pre-dawn fire that broke out at the Wat Yothin Pradit Community in Samut Prakan's Phra Pradaeng district on Tuesday. Firefighters using 10 fire engines spent almost an hour putting out the blaze, which reportedly started in one of the houses around 4am.

