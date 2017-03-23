Duterte's dream for OFWs: No one will work abroad anymore

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos Despite the warning by the Thai police to sit down or get kicked out, Filipinos in Bangkok, Thailand were not able to contain their excitement once President Duterte entered the Chaopraya Room, filling the venue with thunderous screams and cheers. But what got them to scream even louder in glee was when the President revealed his wish for overseas Filipino workers - for them to work closer to home.

