Dutchman, Thai woman killed in car crash in Udon Thani

12 hrs ago

A 61-year-old Dutch national was killed when his car crashed head-on with another car in Udon Thani province on Thursday night, with a Thai woman driver of the other vehicle also killed and her four passengers injured, police said. The fatal accident happened at about 8.30pm at a curve of a rural road in Ban Doong village in tambon Na Chumsaeng, Thung Fon district.

Chicago, IL

