Death sentence upheld for Myanmar pair over Brit killings in Thailand

Two Myanmar migrant workers convicted of killing a pair of British backpackers on a Thai holiday island lost their appeal against the death sentence, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Tun were found guilty of killing David Miller, 24, and the rape and murder of Hannah Witheridge, 23, whose battered bodies were found on a beach on the southern diving resort of Koh Tao in September 2015.

