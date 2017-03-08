Connecting the past to the present

Shades of the old Australian embassy will be reflected in the new structure, due to open by the end of the year The Australian embassy in Thailand sits on Sathon Road behind a tall white fence, a mustard-gold building elevated on stilts, lined with tiles made by a ceramicist in Chiang Mai. A lake twists around and under the embassy and a flat shrub, perfectly fashioned in the shape of Australia, lies out the front of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.