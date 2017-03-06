Chinese family seeks new inquiry into daughter's death

The parents of a Chinese woman who died mysteriously on Koh Samui island, Surat Thani province, four years ago have petitioned the Justice Ministry to reinvestigate her death. The case involves a husband already wanted in Sweden for the death of his previous wife, a sudden decision by the Department of Investigation to drop the case against him in Thailand following his new wife's death here, and a Chinese foreign affairs family who believe their daughter's death was no accident.

