Chinese family seeks new inquiry into...

Chinese family seeks new inquiry into daughter's death

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The parents of a Chinese woman who died mysteriously on Koh Samui island, Surat Thani province, four years ago have petitioned the Justice Ministry to reinvestigate her death. The case involves a husband already wanted in Sweden for the death of his previous wife, a sudden decision by the Department of Investigation to drop the case against him in Thailand following his new wife's death here, and a Chinese foreign affairs family who believe their daughter's death was no accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC