Carving out history
Volunteer Thais with artistic skills have been competing and joining hands to create art pieces for the upcoming royal funeral Their skilful hands focused on art pieces they were creating, and their eyes were locked on the details. Their hearts, apparently, were with HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on Oct 13 last year.
