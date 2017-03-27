Campaign aims to fight problem of pla...

Campaign aims to fight problem of plastic waste in coastal areas

12 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The Tourism Authority of Thailand and PTT Global Chemical Public Co Ltd are backing an initiative to tackle plastic waste in the sea. The project was launched on Wednesday at Central World in Bangkok by Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the TAT; Supattanapong Punmeechaow, president and chief executive of PTTGC; and Javier Goyeneche, founder and CEO of the ECOALF Foundation.

Chicago, IL

