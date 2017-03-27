Campaign aims to fight problem of plastic waste in coastal areas
The Tourism Authority of Thailand and PTT Global Chemical Public Co Ltd are backing an initiative to tackle plastic waste in the sea. The project was launched on Wednesday at Central World in Bangkok by Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the TAT; Supattanapong Punmeechaow, president and chief executive of PTTGC; and Javier Goyeneche, founder and CEO of the ECOALF Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar 17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC