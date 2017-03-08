Calapan City mayor talks on green cit...

Calapan City mayor talks on green city initiatives in Thailand summit

Manila Bulletin

This city was chosen as one of the two cities which represented the Philippines in the Eight East Asia Summit High Level Seminar on Sustainable Cities held recently in Chang Rai City, Thailand. Calapan City Mayor Arnan C. Panaligan, who headed the delegation spoke on applicable environmental programs of his city and shared the best practices that he applied focusing on forest park initiatives, mangrove forest park development, establishment of marine protected areas, launching of most eco-friendly and PRO schools.

Chicago, IL

